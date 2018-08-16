Five of the best village properties not far from the green!

Is there a better place to take a summertime picnic and for the children to let off some steam than the traditional English village green?

If you agree, then these five stunning properties - all on the market with Michael Graham Estate Agents - could be right up your street!

1. The Old Bell House is near Hitchin, Hertfordshire, and is available for a cool £1.75 million.

This classically-proportioned Grade II-listed property sits in the idyllic village of St Ippolyts just a mile away from the popular market town of Hitchin with its independent shops and open-air market.

There are eight bedrooms and five reception rooms plus outbuildings with consent to convert into further accommodation.

2. Rectory Farm is in Pulloxhill, Bedfordshire, and available for £1.35 million.

This extremely well-cared for Grade II listed farmhouse has six bedrooms, three reception rooms and a garden room.

With landscaped gardens and panoramic views over the Chilterns to the rear of the property, the setting is hard to beat.

A short stroll from the property you can find the village green where the primary school holds its annual Maypole dancing concert.

3. The Old House is in Salford, Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire, and is on the market at £1.075 million.

This former village post office has views over the village green and offers 2,780 sq ft of accommodation including four reception rooms and an open plan kitchen/breakfast room on the ground floor.

Five bedrooms on the first floor include the master bedroom suite with a dressing room and bathroom.

4. Rectory Cottage is in Hardwick, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire and available for £1 million.

Originally the rectory for the village church, this Grade II listed 17th century cottage has been beautifully extended and refurbished.

Exposed beams and timbers and oak floors ensure this property has all the charm and character of a traditional cottage.

The contemporary kitchen/breakfast room and five spacious bedrooms combine to make this a perfect family home.

5. Ivy Cottage is in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, and is on the market at £700,000.

In the small village of Bierton, about three miles from Aylesbury, sits delightful Ivy Cottage, with three bedrooms and an enclosed cottage garden.

This Grade II listed property overlooks the picturesque village green and comes with a separate annexe and a detached home office/studio.