Five Dacorum parks win Green Flag awards

Dacorum’s parks and open spaces have gained five Green Flag awards.

To be awarded a Green Flag, a park or open space must meet certain standards, which include being welcoming, healthy, safe, well maintained, clean and having the support of the local community.

Previous winners Bunkers Park, Canal Field, Chipperfield Common and Tring Memorial Garden have once again been awarded the Green Flag.

And this year the Water Gardens has also received the award for the first time.

Dacorum councillor Janice Marshall said: “We know how important our green spaces are to residents and visitors and that is why we are committed to making sure that they are safe, welcoming and well maintained.

Achieving these Green Flag awards means that the hard work and commitment of everyone involved is recognised, and I would like to thank the community and volunteer groups, together with council staff, for their hard work and dedication in making this happen.”