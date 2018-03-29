Find out about hospice services at Tring meeting

There’s a chance to find out more about local hospice care services, at an information session later this month.

Representatives from Rennie Grove Hospice Care and The Hospice of St Francis are joining up with Tring’s Rothschild House patient group to hold the event from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday April 19 at High Street Baptist Church, Tring.

The evening is designed to give people with life-limiting illness, their families and friends more information about the range of services available to them.

It will start with a joint presentation from Rennie Grove and The Hospice of St Francis, covering the services provided by each organisation, who they are for and how to access them.

There will plenty of opportunities to ask questions and chat to representatives of both hospice organisations as well as the Rothschild House patient group.

Anyone with an interest in end-of-life care, and those who would like to know more about it, are welcome to attend.

Light refreshmens will be available.