Fewer road collisions predicted in Hertfordshire - but they may be more serious

Fire chiefs say the automation of the car industry could cut the number of traffic accidents by 90 per cent within the next 10 years.

But incidents that do happen are likely to be more serious.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service deal with around 460 traffic accidents a year – accounting for most of the service’s rescue work.

But according to the draft Integrated Risk Management Plan (IRMP), that could dramatically change with the “rapid” development of driverless vehicles.

However it adds: “The automation of vehicles could also mean higher speed limits and increased roadway capacity due to decreased need for safety gaps so an RTC (road traffic collision) would have a much bigger impact.

“Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service will be paying close attention to the development of this technology and will ensure our operational protocols adapt accordingly.”