Fast & Furious stuntman out of intensive care after horror fall at film set near Hemel Hempstead

A stuntman left seriously injured on the set of Fast & Furious 9 has been moved out of intensive care.

Joe Watts, 31, was airlifted to hospital after he sustained a serious head injury on the film set at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden on July 22.

Vin Diesel has starred in the franchise since the original film

He remains in hospital and "has a long road ahead" of him, but doctors have said they are pleased with his recovery so far.

A statement from Watts, his partner Tilly Powell and their families said: "We would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes since Joe’s accident whilst filming Fast & Furious 9.

"We have been overwhelmed by the incredible support from friends, family and the stunt community, as well as the Fast & Furious 9 cast, crew and Universal Pictures.

"While Joe remains in hospital and there is still a long road ahead, he has been moved out of the ICU and doctors are pleased with his progress."

They added: "We’d especially like to send an enormous thank you to the air ambulance crew, all the fantastic doctors, nurses and staff at the Royal London Hospital who have provided amazing care to Joe."

Producers halted work on the latest instalment of the long-running film series following the on-set incident, as police and paramedics were called to the scene.