FARMING MATTERS: Prizes galore for new members

A more perfect prize could not have been found for Tristan Pengilley who has been announced as the first winner of the National Sheep Association (NSA) 2018 membership prize giveaway.

Tristan, a sheep farmer and fencing contractor, received a high-quality package of fencing materials after he joined up to the NSA earlier this year.

He decided to become a member as he was seeking support for sheep worrying issues and wanted to keep up to date with latest industry news – but he got even more than he bargained for when his name came out in the prize draw

Speaking of his win Tristan said: “I got the call to say I’d won on one miserable, wet day on the farm, so it was some very welcome, good news.

“As a contractor it always tends to be customers’ fences that are maintained first, so it will be great to use the prize to improve some of the boundaries around my own farm rather than plugging gaps with whatever is to hand at the time!”

Having grown up on a mixed farm, Tristan returned to the sector following several years out and set up a contracting business alongside his new flock to make the most of his time. Tristan explains: “The business is largely contracting, and fencing based, aimed at smaller landowners who might be lacking the machinery, knowledge or time to do it themselves.

“My sheep flock consists mainly of Romneys, able to lamb outside with minimal shepherding, but a breed that can do well on the variable grazing available to me.”

Tristan wins a set of stock fencing wire and fixings worth more than £450, provided by Tornado Wire, a long-standing supporter of NSA.

All new members joining NSA in 2018 are automatically entered into a prize draw, as well as existing members who recommend friends or neighbours to join the association.

The National Sheep Association is an organisation that represents the views and interests of sheep producers throughout the UK. It is funded by its membership of sheep farmers and its activities involve it in every aspect of the sheep industry. More information can be found at www.nationalsheep.org.uk and www.nsanextgeneration.org.uk