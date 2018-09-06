Farm shop owner havests a charity bounty for nephew

A hair-oic uncle has pledged to shave off his locks to help fund a life-changing vaccine for his nephew.

Barney Hilsdon, with his wife Jenny have started a fundraising mission for their nephew Oli Hilsdon, who has an aggressive brain tumour.

The couple, who run Rumblers Farm Shop in Potten End, are hosting a raffle and a live haircut on Sunday September 9 to help fund Oli’s £230,000 treatment.

Jenny said: “I am determined to raise as much as we can for our nephew.

“He has recently had a set back in his health so it is vital that the money can be raised as soon as possible.”

Jenny has thanked the support of her customers and suppliers for her fundraiser.

She said: “The reaction to our fund for Oli has be wonderful.

“Everyone is giving us £10 or £20 without hesitation.”

Money raised from will go to Oli’s tumour treatment, which is not available on the NHS.

Jenny added: “This will be quite a thing for Barney as I don’t think he has had a proper haircut since he was at school.”

Oli, aged 27, was first diagnosed with a brain tumour in December 2014 shortly after graduating from Cambridge.

Despite only being given 18 months to live Oli underwent a successful chemotherapy. Even running the London Marathon just a month after treatment. He raised £60K for Brain Tumour Research.

But last year the tumour returned, and a subsequent operation resulted in the loss of his peripheral vision.

Jenny said: “The money is to pay for a vaccine this is being made from his removed tumour.

“Oli is such a positive young man and is still planning his wedding for 2019.”

To donate towards Oli’s treatment fund visit www.gofundme.com/Olisfight