Fancy a video call with a GP - Berko’s offering it for free

A Berkhamsted pharmacy is offering video calls to GPs for free.

HH Dickman and Son Pharmacy, in Berkhamsted High Street, will offer free healthcare services on Thursday, July 5.

The move marks the NHS’ 70th birthday, and services include a personal video call with a private GP.

MedicSpot is one of the few digital healthcare providers, connecting patients and doctors via video call.

Dr Zubair Ahmed, founder of MedicSpot, said: “We are very pleased to be working with the pharmacy to offer our private GP service for free to the Berkhamsted local community.

“One of the reasons we founded MedicSpot was to support overstretched NHS, as NHS GPs we understand the struggles that both patients and the NHS face.”

The service, uses diagnositic equipment to enable doctors to perform a full clinical examination remotely.

Dr Abby Hyams, a GP for MedicSpot, said: “MedicSpot allows me to work from home in a clinically supported enviroment whilst still allowing me to do NHS work.

“It is the best of both worlds.”

Private GPs will be offering their services free of charge including check-ups, prescriptions, referrals, and advice.

Dheran Ladwa, owner of the pharmacy said: “To honour one of the nation’s most loved institutions we are making our private GP service free to the people of Berkhamsted.

“As a nation we are all very pound of the NHS and it is something to be celebrated.”

Free consultations are avaliable at HH Dickman and Son Pharmacy on July 5 from 9am to 6pm.

To book your free appointment by call 01442506375 or or go use the code NHS70 at www.medicspot.co.uk