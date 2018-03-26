Family pays tribute to Debbie Mills after Hemel Hempstead cyclist dies in collision

Tributes have been paid to a woman cyclist who tragically died after being involved in a traffic collision.

Debbie Mills, 53, passed away on Thursday (March 22) with her family by her side, a day after the incident.

Debbie suffered serious head injuries after the collision with a blue Ka vehicle at the junction with St Albans Road and White Hart Road, shortly after 9.15am.

She was taken to a London hospital via air ambulance for treatment but died despite the best efforts of medical staff.

A family statement said: “Nothing can begin to describe the loss we are feeling after the tragic incident that took Debbie’s’ life.

“Our family would like to thank friends and the wider community, who have shown their love and support so openly.”

Herts Police officers are now investigating the collision, and are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Sergeant Paul Stanbridge, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH)Road Policing Unit, said: “A woman has sadly lost her life as a result of this incident, leaving her family devastated, and our thoughts are very much with them at this difficult time.

“If you saw what happened prior to or following the collision, we would be very interested in speaking to you.”

Email paul.stanbridge@herts.pnn.police.uk to help.