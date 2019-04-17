Family pay tribute to 'caring' gran killed in M25 crash near Kings Langley

The family of a 80-year-old woman who died in a crash on the M25 have paid tribute to their “guiding light”.

Josephine Cairns was killed following the collision close to Kings Langley on Wednesday, March 27.

Josephine Cairns

Her family said: “Mum was a guiding light to all of her family. A true English rose, full of fun, sharp as a tack and with the most beautiful of smiles.

“She was the most caring and selfless person who doted on her children and grandchildren.”

Josephine was originally from Derbyshire and later resided in Chippenham, Wiltshire.

She leaves behind three sons, a daughter and four grandchildren.

“She was an incredible poet, keen traveller, amateur artist, and a voracious reader,” the family added.

“Mum’s sole purpose throughout her life was to protect her children and envelop them in boundless love.

“The epitome of the word ‘Mum’, she leaves a massive void in all our lives.”

The fatal crash happened shortly before noon on Wednesday, March 27 at junction 20, near Kings Langley.

Her husband Malcolm, who was injured in the crash, is currently recovering well in hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Any witnesses or anyone with information or dash-cam footage should call 101