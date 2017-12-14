Family fun on offer at Bee Merry Christmas Market

Kings Langley School students are raising money for charity by hosting a family Christmas Market at Hemel Food Garden on Saturday December 16.

The team of 11 Year 12 pupils are taking part in the Dacorum Dragons Apprentice Challenge.

They have been designated a charity, Sunnyside Rural Trust, and given the challenge to generate over £1,000 in the next four months.

Student Alice Horsley said: “This is an exciting opportunity for us to be competing against other Dacorum schools to raise as much money as possible for a local charity.”

Sunnyside Rural Trust, which has sites in Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted and Northchurch, provides practical work experience for people with learning difficulties, including growing plants, harvesting veg and working in a café.

The students are hosting their fundraising Bee Merry Christmas Market in a greenhouse at Hemel Food Garden, Two Waters Road, Hemel, which is home to beautiful orchards, ex-battery chickens and beehives.

The money the students plan to donate to the charity will pay for three more beehives – hence the name Bee Merry.

The Bee Merry Christmas Market takes place from 11am to 3pm, with Christmas market stalls, mulled wine, Meet Santa, pony rides, food, a raffle and plenty more to get families into the Christmas spirit.

Everyone is welcome, including dogs. Entry is free and there will be free parking on site.

Sunnyside Rural Trust spokesman Gemma Vine said: “We’re over the moon to be involved with this fantastic project and excited to have more hives on our three sites.”