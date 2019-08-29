Family fun day with Berkhamsted Comrades

When it comes to fun in the sun you couldn’t have asked for more of either at the Berkhamsted Comrades family fun day on Sunday.

The event raised money for charities including Help For Heroes, The Hospice Of St Francis, and Ollie Sweeney – a two-year-old boy who has cancer of the nerve tissue.

And there was something for everybody, from football, to games, to live music, to food, drinks, an auction and a raffle.

Benny Mitchell, who was part of the organising team, said: “It was absolutely brilliant.

“I have been praying for months for good weather – although maybe I prayed too hard.”