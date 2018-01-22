FA launching investigation into alleged anti-semitic remarks made to Hemel midfielder Scotty Shulton

The Football Association (FA) has launched an investigation into alleged anti-semitic comments made by an opposition player to Hemel Town midfielder Scotty Shulton during Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Braintree Town.

The Tudors’ released a statement about the incident on Monday afternoon, saying: “We would like to put on record our support for the investigation to be held by the FA into the alleged anti-semitic comments aimed at our player Scott Shulton during the game at Braintree Town on Saturday.

“Hemel Hempstead Town FC will co-operate fully with the FA during this investigation. We would like to make it clear that the club will fully support Scott during this difficult time. Hemel Hempstead Town FC does not condone or accept any form of hate-crime based on disability, race or ethnicity, religion or belief, sexual orientation or transgender identity.”

Shulton has been an excellent addition to the Hemel side since he moved to Vauxhall Road from Braintree in October, making 15 appearances for the Tudors and scoring one goal so far this term.

On his Twitter account, the midfielder said on Saturday: “Looking forward to the FA looking into the referee’s report after being subjected to anti-semitic comments from a player!”

He added on Sunday: “Looking forward to speaking with Kick It Out [the anti-racism organisation] tomorrow morning!”

The former Wycombe Wanderers player told the Jewish Chronicle newspaper: “I spoke to the referee after the game and he said he would be mentioning the incident in his report – which means it should now be passed on to the FA.

“For this reason I don’t want to say the name of the player involved so as not to prejudice any possible investigation.

“But during the match as soon as he said what he said, I grabbed him, and then other players got involved before the referee came over.

“He didn’t hear what was said, neither did the assistant referee so it was my word against his. The referee said he would either give us both a card or just speak to us, he did the latter.

“I then spoke to the referee afterwards in the changing room.

“Having played at Braintree earlier this season, it was a game I was looking forward to and I have so many fond memories of playing there. But the memories were unfortunately ruined by the anti-semitic comments I was subjected to.

“This was the first time in my career I have experienced that on the pitch. The Hemel fans were amazing throughout the whole game towards me and all the players and staff supported me and I can’t thank them enough for that.

“I hope to hear back from them and the FA in the next few days.”

Braintree Town said in a statement on their website: “We have been made aware of an allegation made by former player Scott Shulton following the conclusion of Saturday’s National League South match at home to Hemel Hempstead Town.

“The allegation was made to the match referee Wayne Cartmel after the game concluded and will be forwarded to the Football Association for their attention.

“Club secretary Tom Woodley spoke with the match referee after the game and was advised of the player’s allegation and that it would be included in his report on the match to the FA. The match referee added that neither he nor his assistants had heard the alleged remark.”

Braintree’s chairman Lee Harding added: “I was disappointed to hear about the allegation made by Scott. He is well thought of at our club, having been one of our championship-winning players from the 2010/11 season and he also made 13 appearances for us this season before signing for Hemel in the autumn.

“I am proud that we at Braintree Town have a multi-cultural squad with a diverse cross-section of society representing our club. In my 16 years at the club I have only ever seen or heard of one similar situation and that was when one of our players was subjected to racist comments and the matter was reported to, and promptly dealt with by, the FA.

“I fully support the decision of the match referee to report the matter to the game’s governing body and we will co-operate fully with any enquiries from the FA.

“Braintree Town FC has never, does not, nor will it ever condone or accept any form of personal abuse or hate crime motivated by hostility or a demonstration of hostility towards any individual’s disability, race, religion, sexual orientation or transgender identity.”