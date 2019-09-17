Extinction Rebellion stage ‘die-in’ in Tring

Climate protestors collapsed and died lying on the ground in Tring on Saturday.

The ‘die-in’ began with a funeral procession through Tring High Street, organised by the Extinction Rebellion group, with the coffin marked ‘ACT NOW’ to highlight the need for action to stop climate change.

And it ended with campaigners falling to the ground in Dolphin Square to remind people what lies in store for the entire human race if we fail to take action.

An Extinction Rebellion spokesman said: “We have been working very hard in the local community to lobby local politicians and to inform and inspire local people to think about ways in which they can reduce their own impact on the environment.

“But the Extinction Rebellion movement as a whole believes that, although what we do as individuals is important, the changes we need to make can only take place when those in power take notice and act, which is why action is continuing to grow both in the UK and worldwide.”