Explore hidden history around Berkhamsted during Heritage Open Days

Discover more about history and heritage on your doortep during two weekends of free tours and events.

Members of Berkhamsted Local History and Museum Society are inviting people to enjoy this year’s Heritage Open Days being held on September 6-9 and September 13-16.

Over the two weekends there are a host of places to visit and this year the society is commemorating the 200th anniversary of Humphry Repton’s death with two guided tours of Repton’s gardens at Ashridge.

Although much of Berkhamsted Place was demolished in 1967 there is still sufficient remaining to understand how it became ‘successor to the castle’, and you can also view the vast Castle Barn.

Among other places of interest are the Old Hall of Berkhamsted School and the beautiful little Victorian chapel.

Take a tour of St Peter’s Church and the Tudor Court House now used as the church hall, which has had many uses through the centuries.

Find out about the history of Berkhamsted’s Market Hall is part of the Town Hall which included an assembly room and rooms for the Mechanics’ Institute.

Visit the former Foundling Hospital and take a tour with two people who spent their childhood years there between 1935-1955, at what is now Ashlyns School.

A number of different guided tours are also available - ‘A Walk Back in Time’, ‘Post a Letter’ and the centenary of the end of World War 1 is celebrated.

There is an Inns of Court Tour, a tour of the town’s memorials, a commemorative event in Rectory Lane Cemetery, and the ‘Lost Wharves of Berkhamsted’.

All the events are free and open to all. For full details visit www.berkhamsted-history.org.uk or www.heritageopendays.org.uk

Bookings can be made to Jenny Sherwood 01442 865158 or KSherw9100@aol.com