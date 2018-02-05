Ex scout leader and football coach jailed for historic sex abuse of boys in Hemel Hempstead

A former scout leader and youth football coach has been jailed for more than three years after admitting the sexual abuse of boys in the 1980s.

Neil Borgeat, aged 66 and of Tockington Lane, Almondsbury, near Bristol, was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court today (Monday February 5).

The offences relate to three victims who were in his care while in his roles as a leader at 4th Boxmoor Scout Group or as a manager of youth teams at Emerald Vale Football Club.

The boys, now all in their 40s, were aged between seven and 16 at the time of the offences.

Borgeat later moved away to the Bristol area where it is believed he also became involved in youth football. However none of these offences relate to this period.

The matter was reported to Hertfordshire Constabulary, and the Force’s Joint Child Protection & Investigation Unit then conducted extensive enquiries in order to trace witnesses or other possible victims.

In court, Borgeat pleaded guilty to three charges of indecent assault and two of gross indecency with or towards a child. He was sentenced to 42 months in prison and to remain on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Detective Constable Laura Chillingworth said: “Borgeat is a manipulative paedophile who targeted young boys for his own sexual gratification.

"It is clear that Borgeat not only groomed his victims but also parents and other adults who believed he was safe to be with children. I have no doubt his sexual interest in young boys motivated his involvement in the scouts and youth football.

“His actions have resulted in lifelong consequences for his victims who, 30 years on, are still coming to terms with what he did. I would like to thank them for coming forward.

"Hertfordshire Constabulary is committed to tackling all allegations of sexual abuse against children. I hope they feel justice for some of the harm caused has been served after all these years.”