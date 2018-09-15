Eventful day at the county show

My visit to Bucks County Show this year was quite different from previous years. For one thing I had my daughter with me for the first time in many years, which was rather lovely, and reminded us both of her visits when she was a child and had to follow me around whilst I interviewed people for multiple news stories and spreads in the paper.

This year, although I was doing some work as a journalist for my various farming columns, I also had some personal time and several of our visits were to the stands where professionals are helping us with the sale of our farm - this included our land agent, solicitor, the livestock market and the NFU, where we enjoyed hospitality and a welcome sit down.

We also made several trips to my favourite stand - the English Chocolate Fountain Company - where I succumbed to much liquid chocolate and strawberries.

Thanks to the glorious weather the show ground was buzzing with visitors from early in the day, and because many farmers have managed to get their harvest in early this year, there was a large number of farmers also enjoying the show.

One of the more unusual attraction was a pen full of giant tortoises who had come down from their home in Lincolnshire to enjoy a bit of pampering from the general public.

They are placid animals and sat close to the edges of their pen so that the public could reach over to pat them.

Produce on display in the Home and Crafts marquee

Their owner, Adrian Graham, told me he had loved tortoises since he was a child and they are his “extreme hobby”.

In the Main Ring the attractions included The Royal Artillery Band and The Metropolitan Mounted Police Activity Ride. During the second performance by the police one of the officers fell from her horse and lay motionless on the ground for a short time before emergency workers rushed to her side.

She eventually stood up and waved to the crowd as they clapped her recovery and watched her walk to the waiting ambulance. I was later told by Inspector Simon Rook of the Metropolitan Police that she was taken to hospital for a check up and was well.

So it was an eventful day with one thing and another, and a credit to the organisers who work so hard to put it on each year.