Equestrian property on the market in Wilden, Beds

In a slightly elevated position with grounds approaching three acres, Hill Top House sits back from the road overlooking open countryside in the quiet village of Wilden.

Completely refurbished by the current owners, 2,470 sq ft of accommodation incudes three reception rooms on the ground floor including a dual-aspect sitting room with views of the garden.

The kitchen area at Hill Top House

The centrepiece of the house is without doubt the stunning kitchen/breakfast/dining room.

Sleek high-gloss designer cabinetry lines one wall of the kitchen area, which also has a central island unit.

Slate-effect porcelain tiles with underfloor heating run throughout this open plan space and continue into the utility room which also has designer units.

The breakfast/dining room area has dual-aspect bi-fold doors to the garden so, whether you eat at the dining table inside or on the flagstone terrace outside, the feeling of light and space is impossible to beat.

An oak staircase leads to four bedrooms on the first floor (two ensuite), including the master bedroom which has a light solid wood floor, plenty of storage, a contemporary bathroom and two pairs of double doors to Juliet balconies with glorious views over the garden and open countryside beyond.

Beautiful gardens surround the property, which also comes with paddocks, a stable block and outbuildings, making it a perfect choice for equestrian enthusiasts.

Wilden itself benefits from a school and a farm shop and Bedford is just five miles away for commuter trains to London, which take around 47 minutes.

Offers in excess of £1 million through Michael Graham 01234 220000.