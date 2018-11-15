Trust scraps controversial hunting licence for Ashridge Estate

The National Trust has called off its controversial hare hunting license for Ashridge Estate, just days before the park was scheduled to hold its first meet.

Campaigners had urged the conservation body to block the hunting of wildlife on its land on Monday (November 12).

And following public opposition The League Against Cruel Sports announced today that the Trust license had been cancelled.

The Trinity Foot & South Herts Beagles planned to hold its first of three meets at Ashridge this Saturday (November 17).

Chris Luffingham, director of campaigns at the League Against Cruel Sports, said: “The Ashridge Estate is to be commended for ensuring the license granted last week to hunt across it land has now been cancelled.

This outcome reflects strong public opposition to the practice – with 90% of people opposed to hunting hares with hounds – and provides hares on the estate with the protection they deserve.”

Sixteen hunting licenses allowing horses, hounds and followers access to sections of National Trust properties are still active, with many still being announced.

These include nature reserves and conservation areas, home to vulnerable fauna and flora, which the Trust maintains on behalf of the nation.

Mr Luffingham added: “By cancelling its hunting license just days before the Trinity Foot & South Herts Beagles were scheduled to meet on its land, the Ashridge Estate has done the right thing and we hope other National Trust properties will follow.

“There is no doubt the considerable number of National Trust members, visitors and employees, as well as the wider public, now expect the cancellation of all remaining hunting licenses as a matter of urgency.”