Dacorum residents are encouraged to swap their unwanted summer clothes this week at a community gallery in Berkhamsted in a bid to combat fast fashion.

According to UN Environment Programme, the fashion industry is responsible for between eight and ten per cent of global carbon emissions which is more than all international flights and maritime shipping combined.

The Big Summer Swish event will be held on Thursday (July 12) from 6.30pm at Open Door Berkhamsted at 360 High Street.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fast fashion: The event is said to be a great way to reduce your carbon footprint.

People are asked to bring items of summer clothing and accessories they no longer use, and swap them for 'new' pieces to add to their wardrobes.

Between 6.30pm and 7.30pm, residents can bring up a named bag with up to seven items of washed clothing in good condition.

People can check in their bag when helpers will give them a Swish token for each item.

From 7.30pm, attendees can browse rails of clothes and try them on in the changing rooms.

At the end of the visit, a Swish helper will retrieve the tokens - one for each item.

Rachel Woods, Open Door project manager said: "If you are thinking about your summer holiday wardrobe, but don't want to succumb to the lure of fast fashion, then join us!"

She added: “It will be a really fun, sociable evening and a great way to reduce your carbon footprint.”

During the event, people can enjoy a drink in Open Door’s garden.

Anything left over at the end of the event will be donated to local charity shops.