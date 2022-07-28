Dacorum Borough Council announced that five of its parks have retained the Green Flag award for being well-managed open spaces.

Bunkers Park and Water Gardens in Hemel Hempstead, Canal Fields in Berkhamsted, Chipperfield Common and Tring Memorial Garden were all given the award again as 2,208 winners were revealed.

Councillor Graham Barrett, Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood Services said: “Our parks and green spaces play a vital role for our residents as a place to relax, exercise and meet friends and family. The news that our parks have retained the Green Flag Award is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that make the green space a great space that everyone can enjoy.”

The parks, including Bunkers Park (pictured) retained the award.

He added: “The awards wouldn't be possible without collaboration between the council, town and parish councils and the amazing volunteers and community groups, who between them maintain the exceptional high standards in these council-run parks.”

Dacorum Borough Council is supporting Love Parks Week 2022, a national campaign that encourages people to make the most of their local parks and open spaces, that starts on Friday (July 29) until August 5.

The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.