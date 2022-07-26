A volunteer group, Friends of St Peter’s, is celebrating after receiving the coveted Green Flag Award for its efforts to transform a 3-acre cemetery in Berkhamsted.
Rectory Lane Cemetery was one of 2,208 UK winners to be awarded with the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.
Keep Britain Tidy’s accreditation manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making Rectory Lane Cemetery worthy of a Green Flag Award.”
He added: “It is a vital green space for the community in Berkhamsted and surroundings. This award is testament to the hard work of the ranger and all the volunteers, who do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”
The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.