A volunteer group, Friends of St Peter’s, is celebrating after receiving the coveted Green Flag Award for its efforts to transform a 3-acre cemetery in Berkhamsted.

Rectory Lane Cemetery was one of 2,208 UK winners to be awarded with the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Keep Britain Tidy’s accreditation manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making Rectory Lane Cemetery worthy of a Green Flag Award.”

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19th century cemetery was recognised by Keep Britain Tidy.

He added: “It is a vital green space for the community in Berkhamsted and surroundings. This award is testament to the hard work of the ranger and all the volunteers, who do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”