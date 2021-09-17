A caring nine-year-old is organising a climate march for children and families as part of Berkhamsted' s Big Green Week.

Blythe Atkinson, who attends Bridgewater School in Berkhamsted, where the family lives, had asked mum Donna if she could attend a climate march.

But when her mum suggested she organised her own, she jumped at the chance.

Blythe Atkinson is concerned about climate change

Blythe said: "Our planet is heating up and no one is doing anything about it. If by doing the climate march we can help bring attention to the problem, then I will be happy."

Proud mum Donna said: "When Blythe said she wanted to attend a climate march, I suggested she organise her own. I'm so proud of her for following through with it.

"Climate change is a big cause of anxiety among young people and they need to feel empowered to help make changes for the better and that their voices are being heard".