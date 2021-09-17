Berkhamsted schoolgirl organises climate march to raise awareness of the climate emergency
"Our planet is heating up and no one is doing anything about it"
A caring nine-year-old is organising a climate march for children and families as part of Berkhamsted' s Big Green Week.
Blythe Atkinson, who attends Bridgewater School in Berkhamsted, where the family lives, had asked mum Donna if she could attend a climate march.
But when her mum suggested she organised her own, she jumped at the chance.
Blythe said: "Our planet is heating up and no one is doing anything about it. If by doing the climate march we can help bring attention to the problem, then I will be happy."
Proud mum Donna said: "When Blythe said she wanted to attend a climate march, I suggested she organise her own. I'm so proud of her for following through with it.
"Climate change is a big cause of anxiety among young people and they need to feel empowered to help make changes for the better and that their voices are being heard".
The climate march is taking place at 1.30pm at Canal Fields in Berkhamsted, this Sunday, September 19.