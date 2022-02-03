Almost two million new trees for Hertfordshire in plans to improve nature in the county

Hertfordshire County Councillors have recommended the adoption of the county council’s first Tree and Woodland Strategy.

The strategy sets out the council’s approach to improve tree and woodland management in Hertfordshire, as well as outlining ambitions to establish 1.8 million new trees in the county by 2030.

The recommendation was made today (Thursday).

The establishment of the new trees will support the council’s target to improve nature across the county by 20 per cent by 2050 as outlined in its Sustainable Hertfordshire Strategy.

In addition, the new 1.8 million trees will also play a role in improving air quality and reducing carbon in the atmosphere.

The strategy also outlines ways the county council will improve the management of existing trees and woodlands in Hertfordshire to ensure that they remain as healthy as possible while providing maximum benefits to landowners, wildlife, and residents.

The strategy also includes plans to allow residents and businesses to play their part in establishing and enhancing trees and woodlands in their local communities through grant schemes and volunteering opportunities.

Eric Buckmaster, executive member for the environment said: “This strategy clearly sets out our approach to increasing the number of trees across Hertfordshire, while also better conserving and protecting our existing trees and woodlands.

"This approach will play a vital role in our work to tackle climate change and its effects locally.

“There are also a number of added benefits, the most obvious being the positive impacts on our residents physical and mental health.