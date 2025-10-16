Police 'increasingly concerned' for welfare of missing teenage girl from Hemel Hempstead

Police officers are searching for Leyla

Police officers are growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of a missing teenager from Hemel Hempstead.

Leyla, 17, has been reported as missing and was last seen at her home address at around 5.20pm on Tuesday.

Hertfordshire Constabulary says she is around five foot five inches tall, of a slim build and has long straight black hair. Leyla also has several facial piercings.

A spokesperson for the police force confirmed Leyla was last seen wearing a black fur hoodie, black leggings, a black coat and white trainers. She was also carrying a black bag. They added: “Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Leyla’s welfare.

“If you have information you can report this by:

“Calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with Leyla now or have seen her in the last few moments, quoting ISR 34 of 15 October. Filling out our online reporting form at herts.police.uk/repor t. Speaking to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact. Calling our non-emergency telephone number 101 if you have information about where Leyla has been.”