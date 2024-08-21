Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing teenage girl from Dacorum last seen on Saturday
Today (21 August), the police force is asking for the public’s help finding Molly, 14, from Little Gaddesden.
She was last sighted in Dunstable, Bedfordshire at around 4.45pm on Saturday 17 August.
Hertfordshire Constabulary says she is of medium build, with shoulder length black hair.
When last spotted, Molly was wearing a black and red top. She also normally wears glasses. She also has links to Stevenage and Buntingford, according to the police.
A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers are growing increasingly concerned about Molly’s welfare. If you have seen Molly since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 567 of 17 August.
“If you believe you are with Molly now or have seen her in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.”