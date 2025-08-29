Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing person from Hemel Hempstead
Hertfordshire Constabulary has launched a social media appeal asking for the public’s help locating Harper.
They are 21 years old, around six foot one inches tall with short hair. Harper was last seen at around 7:30pm yesterday.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed that police officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Harper’s welfare.
They said: “If you have seen Harper since they were reported missing or have information about where they have been, report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 737 (28 August). If you believe you are with Harper now or have seen them in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.”