Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing person from Hemel Hempstead

By James Lowson
Published 29th Aug 2025, 16:37 BST
Police officers area increasingly concerned for Harper's welfareplaceholder image
Police officers area increasingly concerned for Harper's welfare
A social media appeal has been launched to help find a missing person from Hemel Hempstead.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has launched a social media appeal asking for the public’s help locating Harper.

Most Popular

They are 21 years old, around six foot one inches tall with short hair. Harper was last seen at around 7:30pm yesterday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed that police officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Harper’s welfare.

They said: “If you have seen Harper since they were reported missing or have information about where they have been, report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 737 (28 August). If you believe you are with Harper now or have seen them in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.”

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice