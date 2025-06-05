Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing man with links to Hemel Hempstead

A search appeal has been launched to find a man with links to Hemel Hempstead.

Today, Hertfordshire Constabulary launched an appeal to help find Steven from Watford. He is 55 years old, and was last seen at around 4pm yesterday in the Vicarage Road area.

According to the description released by the police, Steven is a bald white man who was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and light blue jeans. Hertfordshire Constabulary has also confirmed Steven has links to Hemel Hempstead.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. If you have seen Steven since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 513 of 4 June, 2025. If you believe you are with Steven now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.”