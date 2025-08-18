Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing man believed to be in Hemel Hempstead

Ky has been reported as missing

A social media appeal has been launched to help find a missing man believed to be in Hemel Hempstead.

Today, Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed its officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Ky. He is a 35-year-old from Welwyn Garden City who was last seen in the Digswell area at around 10:15am on August 14.

He is described as around six foot tall, of a slim build, with short hair and a black beard. Hertfordshire Constabulary adds that he was last seen wearing a black jacket over a grey hoodie with a print on the front, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

As well as Hemel Hempstead, Ky has links to St Albans and Radlett.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: “If you have seen Ky since he went missing or have information about where he has been, report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 150 of 15 August. If you believe you are with Ky now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.”