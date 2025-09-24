Police concerned for missing girl, 13, from Hemel Hempstead

Ruby has been reported as missing

Police officers are concerned for the welfare of a 13-year-old from Hemel Hempstead.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A social media appeal has been launched by Hertfordshire Constabulary asking for the public’s help locating Ruby.

She is a teenage girl from Hemel Hempstead who the authorities believe traveled into London. Ruby was last seen at 11pm in Hemel Hempstead on Friday when she was wearing a black jacket with grey fur hood and black trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to police intelligence, she may be in the Finsbury Park area of London.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: “There are concerns for her welfare and we are working to trace her. If people have information which may assist, they can report this by:

“Calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with Ruby now or have seen her in the last few moments, quoting ISR177 of 20 September. Filling out our online reporting form at www.herts.police.uk/report. Speaking to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat at www.herts.police.uk/contact. Calling our non-emergency telephone number 101 if you have information about where Ruby has been.”