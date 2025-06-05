Police are 'increasingly worried' about missing Hemel Hempstead man

Police officers are concerned for Alex's welfare

A social media appeal has been launched to help find a missing man from Hemel Hempstead.

This morning, Hertfordshire Constabulary has launched a search appeal to help find Alex. He is 34 years old, and was last heard from on May 15. A spokesperson for the force confirmed that police officers are growing increasingly worried for his welfare.

As well as Hemel Hempstead, Alex has links to Ealing, Amersham and London.

A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “If you have seen Alex since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at

herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 458 of 22 May, 2025. If you believe you are with Alex now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.”