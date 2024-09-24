New image released as police continue search for missing woman last seen in Hemel
Officers say they are increasingly concerned for the welfare of Jamii-Lee, 31.
She is described as blonde and of slim build, and police believe she may have travelled to Central London.
The new image shows the clothing Jamii-Lee was wearing when she was last seen - a black duffle coat, black leggings and black and white trainers.
She was also wearing a brown cross-body bag.
Anyone who has seen Jamii-Lee since she was reported missing, or has information about her whereabouts, is asked to report information online through the Hertfordshire Police website, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room through their online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 273 of 22 September, 2024.
Anyone with her now or who has seen her recently, is asked to call 999 immediately.