Have you seen missing Hemel man Gary? Police are concerned for his welfare

By Shannon Weir
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 17:29 BST
Gary, aged 64, was last seen in Watford on September 21. Police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. Photo: Hertfordshire Constabulary
Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Hemel Hempstead and are calling on the public to help trace him.

Gary, aged 64, was last seen in Watford at around 10.30pm on Sunday, September 21.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is around 5ft 6ins tall and of a slim build.

He’s described as having balding salt and pepper coloured hair and a beard.

Gary has tattoos on his arms and typically wears multiple layers of clothing and lanyards.

If you’ve seen Gary since he was reported missing or have any information about where he’s been, please contact the Hertfordshire Constabulary police.

You can reach out online at herts.police.uk/report, go to an online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call 101, quoting ISR 359 of September 22 2025.

