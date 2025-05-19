Police want dashcam footage from the scene

A man was rushed to hospital in Tring after he was involved in a two-vehicle collision within the town.

He was the cyclist involved in a crash with a Volvo EX30 on Tring High Street last Friday at around 5.20pm.

Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed the cyclist, a man in his 60s, suffered ‘serious injuries’ but added that he was in a stable condition in hospital.

Sergeant Luke Morley from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “This would have been a busy time in the High Street and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision and is yet to speak to police, to please get in contact.

“If you were driving in the area and have a dash cam fitted, please review your footage as you may have captured something which could help us with our investigation. Anyone with information can contact me directly via email to [email protected] quoting Operation Colebrook.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary also states that witnesses can provide information on its website, via its web chat service, or by calling the non-emergency number 101 and quoting number 101. Dash cam footage can be submitted to this online portal.