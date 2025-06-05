Appeal launched to find Hemel Hempstead teenage girl last seen on Sunday

Skye has been reported as missing

A social media appeal has been launched to locate a teenager from Hemel Hempstead who was last seen on Sunday.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has launched a new missing persons’ appeal today asking for the public’s help locating Skye. She is 13 years old and was last seen at around 9.20pm on Sunday.

She is described as being around five foot three inches tall, of a slim build, with long brown hair. Hertfordshire Constabulary adds that she was last seen wearing a black jumper, dark blue jeans and blue and white trainers.

The police force also confirmed that she has links to the Hatfield and St Albans areas of Hertfordshire.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: “Officers have been making enquiries and carrying out searches at various addresses to trace her since she was reported missing and are now releasing a public appeal, due to increasing concerns for her welfare.

“If you have information, you can report this by:

“• Calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with Skye now or have seen her in the last few

moments.

“• Filling out our online reporting form at herts.police.uk/report.

“• Speaking to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

“• Calling our non-emergency telephone number 101 if you have information about where Skye has been.

“Please quote ISR 719 of 1 June, 2025.”