Elderly man suffers ‘serious injuries’ in collision with car in Hemel Hempstead

An elderly pedestrian has been taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after he was hit by a car in a collision.

Hertfordshire Police is trying to work out how the incident - which happened on Lawn Lane in Hemel Hempstead - occurred.

At approximately 10.20am on Saturday (April 28) a black Citroen C1 collided with the man close to the Plough roundabout.

The elderly man sustained serious injuries and has been taken to Watford General Hospital.

Investigating officer Sergeant Will Hood, said: “We are trying to piece together how this collision happened. I am appealing to anyone who saw the vehicle or the pedestrian in the events leading up to the collision and after, to please get in touch as soon as possible.

“Any information you provide could prove to be crucial to our investigations.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 0223 of 28/04 .

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken.