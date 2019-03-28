Elderly man and woman 'seriously' injured after M25 crash involving lorry near Hemel Hempstead

An elderly man and woman suffered serious injuries after a road crash on the M25 near Kings Langley yesterday morning (Wednesday).

The crash at Junction 20 involved a Citroen C3, a Nissan Qashqai and a lorry.

An elderly man and an elderly woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A full road closure was put in place on the clockwise carriageway between junctions 19 and 21a to allow emergency services to fully examine the scene.

A partial two-lane closure was also put in place on the anti-clockwise carriageway.

Anyone with any information about the collision - which happened just before midday - should call our non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 290 of March 27