Tring School students celebrate outstanding GCSE results

Students at Tring School celebrated exceptional GCSE grades across all subjects - despite the tougher grading system.

Under the new GCSE grading scheme 9-1 grading scheme in 2018, grade 9 equals an A**, and a grade 4 is considered a standard pass mark.

More than three quarters of Tring students achieved at least a standard pass and well over half attained a strong pass in both English and Maths.

Top performers included Sam Borjarski, who achieved a remarkable eight 9s, one grade 7, an A* and an A in further maths.

Headteacher Sue Collings said: “We are delighted for all of our GCSE students who have achieved a brilliant set of results – huge congratulations to everyone on their achievements.

“The new GCSE grading system has presented its own challenges, however we are very proud to have achieved excellent results again this year.”

Other top performers are as follows.

Corin Schofield achieved a four 9s, three 8s, one 7, one and two As in a excellent set of results.

Charlotte Adams also excelled with three 9s, four 8s, two 7s and one A.

And Eliza Bellis achieved three 9s and seven 8 grades.