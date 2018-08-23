Tring Park School celebrate outstanding GCSE results

Tring Park School for the Performing Arts exceeded all expectations on GCSE results day.

38 per cent of students achieved 9-7 grade average across all subjects, significantly above the national average.

GCSE results day

The highest achievers included Louis Swanepoel who excelled with four 9s, three A*s and one 8.

Rosalie Roger-Lacan also achieved an excellent set of results with three 9s, four A*s and three 8s.

Principal Stefan Anderson said: “In 2017 we had some of our highest GCSE results ever. It is remarkable that we have improved on this yet again.

“The pupils have worked extremely hard with the constant support of the outstanding teachers at Tring Park, who have helped the pupils to achieve these impressive results.”

Other top performers are as follows.

Luke Shepard (three 9s, three A*s and three 8s)

Poppy Wager-Leigh (two 9s, two A*s, two 8s, two As)

Basil James (one 9, three A*s, one 8 and two As)

Jacob Edwards (one 9, three A*s, four 8s and two As).