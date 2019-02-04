Teacher accused of inappropriate behaviour involving girl, 10, at Rudolf Steiner School in Kings Langley

A teacher who has been accused of pushing a 10-year-old girl up against a classroom wall, and pulling her underwear and leggings when they were alone in a classroom, appeared before a professional conduct panel this week.

Dennis McCarthy taught at the £9,857-a-year Rudolf Steiner School Kings Langley (RSSKL) for 34 years, and was a leading figure in the Waldorf education movement.

But at a three-week hearing which began today (Monday) he was accused of a range of inappropriate behaviour which Hannah Eales, presenting officer for the Teaching Regulation Agency, said was sexually motivated.

Mr McCarthy, who is understood to still live in Kings Langley, denies the accusations.

He said that the incident involving the young girl’s underwear being pulled down did not happen, and that the various other allegations are also either untrue, misconstrued, or misrepresented.

Mr McCarthy, who is representing himself, told the panel, said: “I would never do that to any of my pupils, who I have the greatest esteem for.”

RSSKL closed last summer but there are plans to re-open a new school on the site.

More follows.