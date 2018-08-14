Support for Hertfordshire teenagers after exam results day

The council has pledged to support students following their A-level and GCSE results in Hertfordshire.

Hertfordshire County Council’s (HCC) youth service will provide advice on the students’ next steps, in employment or education.

YC Hertsfordshire will also have personal advisors from results day onwards to give out support and information.

Cllr Teresa Heritage, Deputy Leader of Hertfordshire County Council and Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Families said: “Whether you’ve exceeded your expectations, want to rethink your plans or if the news isn’t quite what you’d hoped for, I would like to reassure you and your parents that help is available.

“Dedicated people will be on hand, at YC Hertfordshire on August 16 to give you all the advice you need to make the most of the many opportunities available to you both in Hertfordshire and beyond.”

Students can also search on the YC Hertfordshire website for jobs, apprenticeships and training.

YC access points will also available across Hertfordshire for advice and guidance

Cllr Heritage added: “Whatever you decide, on behalf of the county council, I wish you all the very best for the future.”

To find out more about YC Hertfordshire and their access points visit www.ychertfordshire.org