SNOW DAY: Secondary school closures announced across Dacorum

People across Dacorum have been waking up to a blanket of snow this morning (Friday, February 1), but it is caused school closures and disruptions.
Here is the latest list of Dacorum secondary schools who have announced that they are closed today:
Adeyfield School
John F Kennedy Catholic School
Kings Langley School
Laureate Academy
Longdean School
The Astley Cooper School
The Hemel Hempstead School
Tring School
