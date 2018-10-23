Rudolf Steiner School selling village houses in Kings Langley

A £9,857-a-year school which was forced to close earlier this year is in the process of selling its properties.

Rudolf Steiner School Kings Langley (RSSKL) is selling two homes in the village. They have not provided details about the two properties.

However the governors have denied rumours that they are planning to sell the cricket fields, or other land, for community housing.

A spokesman for RSSKL said: “There are no plans to sell land although no organisation can rule out the possibility that they may do so.

“Two houses are being sold and are nearing completion. The income from this will go towards running costs and staffing.”

Despite RSSKL closing in June the organisation is still operational with a kindergarten taking children aged between three and six years old.

17 children enrolled for September. That figure has since dropped to 15, but bosses say they expect there to be more than 20 “shortly”.

RSSKL’s most recent accounts for 2016-17 show that the school ran at a £100,000 loss.

However those debts are believed to have spiralled since then, with students numbers falling from 378 in November 2016 to 318 just 18 months later, and because of legal fees as RSSKL fought against government efforts to have the school closed.

Last year the school took out a corporate loan worth £750,000; it is not known what the status is of that debt.

The school entered negotiations with a group called Alpha Schools over the summer in the hope of opening a ‘new’ school on the site.

Ironically those talks collapsed amid claims that the trustees wanted to protect assets from being sold off under the deal.

Parents have been invited to a meeting tonight. Topics under discussion will include the immediate future of the site, and plans to have a new Steiner school on the site in due course.

The Gazette has requested permission to attend the meeting.