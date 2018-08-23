Longdean School excel on GCSE results day

Longdean School are celebrated another excellent GCSE results with a number of students securing top grades.

Stand out performers included Izzie Barling, Bilal Haddouch, Honey Panchal, Daniel Minshull, Nathan Burtenshaw, Michael Betteridge and Martha Sivapalan.

All achieving at least one grade 9 and significant number of 7 or 8.

Headteacher Graham Cunningham said: “Results day is always an anxious time for students, parents and staff. This was even more prevalent this year with the revised GCSE courses, tougher examinations and no coursework.

“I am thrilled that the hard work of the students supported by their parents and our fantastic staff has paid off.”