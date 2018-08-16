Longdean School celebrates fantastic A level results

Students of Longdean School in Hemel Hempstead celebrated a excellent set of A level results.

Nearly all of the students who applied for university obtained places in the institution of their choice.

Top performers were Jack Filan who achieved four A* grades and Morgan Mitchell who achieved two A* and two A grades.

Assistant Headteacher Bex Segalini said: “We are very proud of all of our students and would like to take this opportunity to say a huge well done and wish them all the best for the future.”