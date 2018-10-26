Good report earned by pupil behaviour at Kingfisher Montessori School in Gaddesden Row

Kingfisher Montessori School has been given a positive rating by Ofsted, with every aspect rated as Good.

The nursery, which is based in Gaddesden Row, was visited by inspectors on October 2.

And the four main categories – effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, behaviour and welfare, and outcomes for children – were all graded as Good, the second-best rating available.

In the report, inspector Jo Rowley said: “Staff provide clear guidance for children to work out problems and conflicts independently. This has a positive impact on children’s well-being.

“Children share toys and resources and help their friends when in difficulty.”

However the nursery was told that to get a rating of Outstanding it should consistently consider how young children can be fully involved when taking part in planned activities alongside the older, most-able children.