Astley Cooper School celebrates fantastic A level results

Astley Cooper School in Hemel Hempstead are celebrating another set of excellent A level results.

Student Hazel Barton, who got Bs in Biology and English Literature and a D in Chemistry, achieved her long term ambition to start training as a vet by gaining a place at the prestigious Royal Veterinary College (RVC).

Headteacher Edward Gaynor said: ‘Congratulations to our Sixth Form students. Many of them had already received their university offers before they came into school to collect their results.

“It is always such an emotional day for our students, their families and teachers. This has been a lovely year group and while we are sorry to see them leave, we are pleased that so many of them have begun the next stage of their lives in such a positive way.”