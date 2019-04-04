Drivers who toss rubbish from their car will now face heavy fines in Dacorum

Dacorum Borough Council is warning drivers who throw rubbish out of their car windows they will be made to pay a £150 fine.

The new campaign aims to help spread awareness of the fine, along with a hard-hitting message to the people who are treating the county's roads, towns and countryside like a litter bin.

News

Five tonnes of rubbish was cleared up from the A41 in a recent operation the council's Clean, Safe and Green team.

Crew members picked up litter and fly-tipping from slip roads, junctions and grass verges along over 18km of the A41 - stretching from the King’s Langley M25 Roundabout to Cow Roast, near Tring.

The seven day clear-up of the A41 cost over £25,000 due to the need for lane closures to carry out the work needed.

Approximately £1 billion of tax payers’ money is spent in the UK every year cleaning up.

Group Manager for Environmental Services, Craig Thorpe said: “Tossing coffee cups, plastic bottles and fast-food packaging out of car windows is doing damage to our environment and our wildlife. We need to get the message out there that this is socially unacceptable and, regardless of who throws the rubbish, if it comes out of your vehicle you are responsible.

"It is time for everyone to take responsibility for their rubbish. If you care about our country and its wildlife, keep your rubbish in your car and put it in a bin when you can. Better still, recycle it when you get home."

For more information on litter, including how to report it to us if you catch someone in the act, visit www.dacorum.gov.uk/litter