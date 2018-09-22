Drama and juice on offer at Hemel Quakers’ Apple Day

There’s a chance to experience an immersive new play featuring three historical local Quaker characters and enjoy freshly pressed apple juice, at the Hemel Quaker Meeting House Apple Day on Saturday September 29.

The play, entitled, 300 Years in Hemel, has been devised by Hemel Hempstead playwright and founder of the Spirit of the Old Town Ghost Walks, Kimberly Black, to be performed in the Meeting House garden.

Actors from the Spirit of the Old Town troupe will appear as the three Quakers who made an impact locally.

Kimberly stars as Elizabeth Stirredge, a Quaker prophetess, author and activist.

Mark Crane plays the well-known Victorian industrialist Joseph Cranstone, and Tom Watkins plays his son LeFevre Cranstone, an artist who left Hemel to seek his fortune in the US, and whose anti-slavery paintings are now part of American history.

Kimberly said: “I am very excited to be telling the story of all these wonderful people. For me, Elizabeth is one of the most courageous characters I could ever imagine playing.”

The Quaker Meeting House Apple Day event is free and open to all from 2pm to 5pm.

There will be an apple press for people to enjoy freshly pressed juice from the trees in the peaceful walled garden in The Alleys, off St Mary’s Road.

To reserve your place at the family-friendly event, email hemelhempsteadquakers@gmail.com with ‘Apple Day’ in the subject line.