Double triumph for Tring Together

A group who are dedicated to championing and improving Tring have scooped a double recognition for their work.

Tring Together work with and for residents, businesses, community groups and charities of Tring and the immediate area.

And last Thursday (July 26) they were runners-up in both Networking Group Of The Year and Not For Profit Business Of The Year at the SME Hertfordshire Awards.

Trish Dowden, of Tring Together, told the Gazette: “Tring Together has one simple raison d’être – making life better and more enjoyable for the residents, businesses, community groups and charities of Tring and the surrounding villages.”

He colleague Vivianne Child added: “It’s the first time we’ve ever done anything like this, so it was also a good chance to reflect on all the work we do.”

Tring Together organises various events and activities for the whole community throughout the year.

These include the town’s Christmas festival, spring fayre and summer carnival, as well as business networking events and community get-togethers.

Trish added: “BusinessMart is the Business Networking arm of Tring Together and our aim is to get local businesses together to exchange ideas, listen to presentations and discuss new challenges and opportunities

“We pride ourselves on being a very friendly group.”

To find out more about Tring Together email info@tringtogether.org.uk

And to see a list of upcoming events visit the group’s website www.tringtogether.org.uk